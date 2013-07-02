Many Faces, One Dream LGBT Economic Empowerment Tour NYC Announced During Harlem Pride

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Harlem Pride 4th Annual Celebration Day wrapped up with the official announcement of National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC), the nation’s leading Black lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) civil rights organization, and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) hosting 'Many Faces, One Dream' (MFOD), an economic empowerment tour for communities of color in New York City on October 20-22, 2013.



New York will be the 3rd stop of 13 cities throughout the country that have a significant LGBT presence in communities of color, including Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Newark, Oakland/San Francisco, Philadelphia and Washington, DC.



Eugene Cornelius Jr., Deputy Associate Administrator for Field Operations at the U.S. Small Business Administration and Carolyn M. Brown, Black Enterprise Senior Multimedia Content Producer proudly announced Harlem Pride, Global Network of Black Pride (GN-BP), and LGBT Faith Leaders of African Descent have been chosen to serve as community partners for the NYC tour stop. MFOD will feature financial services and certification agents to support small business development. There will be a Small Business Marketplace where LGBT-owned businesses will have access to the resources and tools needed to grow and sustain their enterprise.



“As community partners for New York City, we are honored to announce the MFOD New York City collaboration during Harlem Pride weekend,” says Carmen Neely, President of Harlem Pride, Inc. "Economic empowerment is essential to the longevity and well-being of LGBT communities of color. Partnering with the NBJC and SBA is another step toward solidifying our community's foundation and promoting self-sufficiency.”