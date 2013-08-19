Many SEO Companies Overcharge Their Clients for Outdated Strategies Says SEOCompanyReviewer.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- In an effort to help businesses and individuals select only the most effective SEO companies that use strategies that will maintain a website’s high rank for long periods of time, SEO Company Reviewer has recently published numerous reviews of SEO service providers in the U.S. and has even ranked the best SEO companies of 2013.



SEO Company Reviewer is an organization created by group of highly experienced SEO experts who have been using their own internet marketing strategies to help websites gain immense popularity.



These professionals have stated that a SEO company which uses combination of proven SEO strategies and new innovative internet marketing techniques is usually the one that lasts in this competitive industry.



The founders of SEO Company Reviewer further added that Google updates on how the sites are ranked have also increased, which has made innovative strategies a vital aspect.



“Best SEO companies are the ones that can adapt to any changes that Google or other search engines present. This may require complete change of previous technique or strategy, however since the core concept of internet marketing will always remain intact new strategies can be created by people who understand the ins and outs of SEO”, said one of the experts.



He further added, “Many doomed companies are the ones that relied on one or two strategies that failed upon the next site ranking update.”



The SEO Company Reviewer suggests all individuals and businesses to first research into every company’s previous record and to not only concentrate on immediate ranking.



The company elaborated that there are many fraudulent organizations that use strategies that do not abide with Google rules, which could result in a major red flag and substantial decrease in the ranking of a site with the possibility of never improving again.



About SEO Company Reviewer

SEO Company Reviewer is a provider of reviews of numerous SEO and internet marketing companies in the U.S. Through the online platform, http://seocompanyreviewer.com/, the various comprehensive reviews, articles on latest SEO strategies and list of best SEO companies in 2013 can be viewed. The company is known for offering reviews based on both client satisfaction and use of long term effective SEO techniques.



For more information about Best SEO Companies, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of seocompanyreviewer.com, please call at 888.481.1829 or email to findavendor@seocompanyreviewer.com.