Many Small Businesses Are Utilizing the Resources of Urgentitcare.com

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Fredrick Franks, owner and founder of Urgent IT Care, Inc. has announced the launching of their website: http://www.urgentitcare.com , due to its growing success. In this fast pace economy and competitive marketplace more and more business rely on technology to keep their business successful. That is why businesses need a reliable and trusted company like Urgent IT Care, Inc to help them. At Urgent IT Care, Inc a medical practices or small business will benefit from a wide range of IT support service and solutions focusing on technical assistance, remote and onsite support, IT management services, maintenance and EHR implementation for medical practices that are trying to get through the meaningful use act.



In 2012 Franks, a service disabled veteran founded UrgentITcare.com. This site is dedicated to the provision of fast and efficient medical & healthcare and small business IT support. This company has a team of IT experts with combined experience of over 50 years when it comes to the provision of healthcare IT support. As an IT specialist service provider, UrgentITCare.com can take care of small business IT needs, This Company also take a fresh approach to the provision of IT support and services, with a two minute response time and real time support setting them apart from the competition. The experienced professionals at UrgentITCare.com work to ensure that its clients revive unmatched medical IT support and services that will enable them to put patients, customers, and business operations above everything else. Franks stated; “I am proud of the success of this business, and proud of the work we do to help other businesses”.



On the site you will find useful information about the many products and services that the company offers. Some of the services offered by Urgent IT Care include: HelpDesk & Online Support, Networking & Wireless Setup, Remote PC Support Services, Integration of Software, Telecom Service & Equipment, Integration of Software, EMR Software Support, Onsite Medical IT Support, IT Managed Services, EMR Software Support, Asset Management, EMR Web Hosting Services. With these and many dedicated services there are many businesses that could benefit from this company.



For More Information Visit: http://www.urgentitcare.com



About UrgentITcare

