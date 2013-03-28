Many Will End Up Filing Bankruptcy After Cyprus Banks Steal Depositors Accounts

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- As catastrophic global economic events, such as the failure of the Cyprus banking system, continue to happen before our eyes, the professionals at DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com continue to keep a close watch on the global economy and how it will impact the American people in the future. DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com is closely watching the financial situation in Cyprus and how it will affect the Euro zone and the US economy. Experts are reporting that even though Cyprus is a very small country failure of the banks could trigger massive bank runs throughout the Euro zone. This could also trigger mass numbers of people filing bankruptcy as they have no other way to pay their bills. The banks have now been closed for over a week and depositors are only allowed to take €120 out of an ATM per day. The most recent plan proposed took 40% of the customer’s money that had deposits of more than €100,000. Those that have less than €100,000 were safe. This has caused many in the Euro zone to look for safe havens, like gold, to get their money out of the bank and protect it before it is stolen by the bankers. One expert at DFBA fears that this will be coming to the shores of the United States in the near future. In a recent article on the website it talked about the Federal Reserve continuing to print large quantities of US dollars in the form of quantitative easing. In the past, this has never worked for a nation and those at DFBA don't believe the US is the exception to the rule. All you have to do is study the Weimar Republic or Argentina and see how it didn't work out well for them.



As the financial markets continue to fracture, Americans are continuing to run up their debts to record amounts. The media continues to beat the drum spouting an economic recovery is here. While on the outward, it appears to be getting better now that the stock market has reached all-time record highs, the true numbers just don't add up. Recently, one expert from DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com reported on a study of employment to population rate which showed close to only 55% of Americans in the age group of 15 to 64 were employed. The hard-working people at DFBA believe the bankruptcy filing number is on the verge of a large jump. The true unemployment numbers continue to increase and the only thing keeping Americans afloat is the ability to borrow more money. At some point in time, the printing will have to stop and it will be time to pay the piper. This is when many Americans will be forced into filing bankruptcy as their only resolve to stop aggressive creditors. The professionals at DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com want to reiterate that people should not watch what the stock market is doing to justify their spending or borrowing. As the Fed continues to wildly print money, it's time that Americans get back to the values of their elders who prided themselves on being debt free.



In this tough economic climate, many Americans will be making the life-changing decision to file bankruptcy as a way to stop aggressive creditors.



