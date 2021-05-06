MAO Inhibitors Launches Telemedicine Platform and Expansive Information Resource

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2021 -- MAO Inhibitors has launched a telemedicine clinic for doctors to prescribe all four MAO inhibitors (Parnate, Nardil, Marplan, and Selegiline) to patients with virtual appointments and a comprehensive information resource that includes a valuable MAO Guide to raise awareness about the seldom used treatment that has many benefits.



MAO doctors have existed since 1950s when the treatment method was first introduced. It has been known to be one of the most effective treatments for atypical and resilient depression and anxiety; outperforming SSRIs and tricyclic antidepressants in several major clinical trials.



Unfortunately, despite being the most effective treatment for atypical and treatment-resistant depression and anxiety, few providers prescribe MAO inhibitors. This is due to two primary concerns from the 1950s and 1960s that have since largely abated. The first is with the need for a tyramine-restricted diet as large portions of tyramine may cause hypertension. However, given tyramine is typically only present in spoiled and aged foods, very few foods today have significant tyramine content given modern food preparation practices and FDA regulations.



Similarly, concerns for serotonin syndrome, a serious complication that may occur when medications that increase serotonin activity are added to MAO inhibitor treatment, limited the widespread adoption of these antidepressants by prescribers. However, over the last few decades numerous serotonin-promoting medications have been safely combined with MAO inhibitors. MAO Inhibitors has compiled a list of these medications to avoid any complications that might result.



This information resource also makes it clear how MAO inhibitor treatment can help those suffering from depression and anxiety. In addition to providing MAO inhibitor treatment to patients, the MAO Inhibitors website provides comprehensive resources for patients and prescribers interested in MAO inhibitors.



Those interested in the treatment can learn about differences between the types of MAO inhibitors, common and serious side effects and ways of managing them, effective doses for each medication, and more before getting a MAO Inhibitor Prescription. The platform services as a one-stop guide for patients and prescribers interested in effectively managing treatment-resistant depression and anxiety.



AboutMAO inhibitors

MAO inhibitors is founded by an engineer who, after failed numerous antidepressants, achieved relief with MAO inhibitors. The company's mission is to provide information and increase access to MAO inhibitor treatment.



