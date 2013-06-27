Map Illustrator Offers a Free Download for a High Resolution Vector Map of Honolulu

Homestead, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Map Illustrator, a company well-known for designing maps has announced their high resolution vector city map of Honolulu. To those who are interested, Map Illustrator has decided to offer a free download of the detailed city map of Honolulu along with the island of Oahu.



When individuals look at these maps created by this company, many times, they wonder how they were able to obtain the images. The digital vector map is created based on local resources and satellite images. Each one of the maps contain editable city maps of Metropolitan areas in Adobe Illustrator. By using Adobe Illustrator, designers will be able to customize the map, without any help. Individuals who need a specific part of the city can have Map Illustrator customize it for them.



Map Illustrator Offers:



- An editable map of the city center as well as the suburbs along with the neighborhoods

- If necessary, a cropped portion of a city

- Vector based, high resolution street plans in the preferred format

- Up-to-date cartography delivered in Adobe Illustrator format



Individuals can get the free download Honolulu city map, which is editable. It goes without saying that every product or service deserves a made-to-measure map. All of the maps created by this company are constructed of adjustable layers, so users should not have a problem when it comes to processing the map in their design or publishing software.



When comparing these maps to other digital maps, the maps created by Map Illustrator are more detailed and not only do they contain the city centres, they also contain the suburbs



While Honolulu is a beautiful and popular destination, this isn’t the only map they are offering. They have created hundreds of other maps of cities around the world. In fact, they offer vector image for every city out there. They show railways, buildings, streets, rivers and borders in separate layers for various reasons. Previous customers have used their maps in brochures, travel guides, apps, games, presentations, etc.



About Map Illustrator

Map Illustrator has a team of high quality map designers. They create high quality maps for every city in the world. The maps are editable and can be customized to fit the customers’ needs.



Company Contact : Rene Vaartjes

Company Email: map@map-illustrator.com

Company Phone : 0031652088212