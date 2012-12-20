Map - New Marketing Communication by 360o D'Energic Creative

Romandy, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- To achieve success in marketing communication, companies have to go through a lot of trouble. The most challenging part is, when foolproof plans are made, customer needs change and then arises the need to redo the whole plan. 360 degree D’Energy Creative is a relations publiques Suisse company which has time and again proven to be the best in marketing communication. It promises to eliminate struggle from the process and deliver top class results.



This relations publiques Suisse Company follows a full circle approach with every service feature linked to the next. Also, every service offered by the company delivers a marketing communication strategy that is enhanced from every angle possible. For instance, the portfolio management wing of the company is a specialization on its own, but when looked in its entirety, it forms an integral part of the client’s marketing communication campaign.



Only when a customer is confident about his image in the market, will he be able to translate that into success for his products and services. 360 Energy Creative is adept at managing every inch of the campaign. The creative team in this relations publiques Suisse also deals with idea generation pertaining to advertising. When a product is designed, a lot goes on in the background before the product is launched in the market.



Advertising which is again a huge part of the marketing communication campaign should consist of stories that promote the product and at the same time don’t read as overly flowery. Only a specialist like the ones working in this relations publiques Suisse can achieve this subtle balance. For everyone else the job may turn out to be completely out of their league.



Marketing communication has seen new trends take birth. For instance, today customers are connected to various platforms of communication. The marketer has to reach out to the customer at various selling points in order to make the sale successful. Mobile, internet, physical etc should experience seamless integration for the campaign to produce the right effect. 360 degree Energy Creative are experts in helping clients achieve this goal.



The best feature about this company’s services is that every client who approaches the company with their marketing communication needs will go through a self-analysis of their needs, and their needs are addressed after proper assessment is made. To know more about them or to avail their services log onto http://map.ch/creative/nous/lagence/



Media Contact

http://map.ch/creative/nous/lagence/



360 Energy Creative

Avenue de gratta-paille 21

1018 Lausanne 18

+41 21 647 72 89