MAP Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPP) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in MAP Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPP) shares was announced concerning whether the offer by Allergan, Inc to acquire MAP Pharmaceuticals Inc. for $25.00 per NASDAQ:MAPP share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in NASDAQ:MAPP shares.



Investors who purchased shares of MAP Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPP) prior to January 22, 2013, and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:MAPP shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of MAP Pharmaceuticals Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed NASDAQ:MAPP investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On Jan. 22, 2013, Allergan, Inc. (NYSE:AGN) and MAP Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPP) announced that they have entered into a merger agreement whereby Allergan will acquire 100% of the shares of MAP Pharmaceuticals for a price of $25.00 per share.



However, the investigation a law firm concerns whether the proposed transaction is unfair to NASDAQ:MAPP stockholders. Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the MAP Pharmaceuticals Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



