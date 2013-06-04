Maple Holistics Provides Natural Cosmetic Products Lacking in Perfumes and Chemicals

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- According to statistics recently released by the Organic Trade Association, Americans spent over $500 million on organic personal care products in 2012 alone. For example, the ISA (International Spa Association) states that the spa industry is expanding rapidly to include more holistic services. Maple Holistics spokesperson David Eillis says that his company's panel of products have been hugely popular due to consumer's desire to experience a more natural product, lacking in perfumes and chemicals.



Says Ellis, "In today's modern age, people are becoming more skeptical of chemicals and more interested in holistic and natural therapeutic products. The side effects and long term problems associated with many chemical based beauty products is still largely unknown, but there is no doubt that natural ingredients are always considered safer; people have been using homoeopathic extracts and products for centuries, and now we are fortunate enough to find them in convenient everyday products that can be used to improve appearance and health, without the chemicals."



Maple Holistics, a dedicated provider of holistic and therapeutic beauty products, does just that. Ellis explains the way they do business. "Maple Holistics focuses on homoeopathy because, at its core, it is a strategy of preventing conditions rather than just treating the side effects of after a condition has developed. Maple Holistics formulates their own products so that they are of the highest quality with premium, natural ingredients. They pride themselves on not utilizing harmful chemicals in any of their products. Maple Holistics is one of those rare companies that value quality over quantity. They cannot be said to have a huge range of products to offer, but what they do have is top quality, all natural, highly researched homoeopathic products which focus on the health and needs of individuals. Upon researching the products, I’ve noticed reviews have been written on websites such as Choicepublic.com, which offers open and honest opinions of the products."



Their products are available only through mail order on the company's website where they offer free shipping and handling, with no minimum purchase. Amazon has also been a growing available source to purchase their products. Additionally, says Ellis, "All of the products available on MapleHolistics.com are backed by our 100% Quality Guarantee. Meticulously formulated and genuinely effective, we have a plethora of satisfied customers. If you select a product for your own condition and are, for any reason at all, not content with the results, we will either replace it with a more suitable product, or give you a full refund."



About Maple Holistics

Maple Holistics is a dedicated provider of holistic and therapeutic personal care/beauty products. They have one vision in mind - to provide a natural, holistic panel of premium homeopathic products. Carefully formulated to provide the utmost quality, the products don't rely on perfumes drowned in sulphatic chemicals to do the job. Every product available is designed to target a specific problem and outlines the benefits in an uncomplicated, easy-to-understand way.