Maple Road Dental Practice Presents Award-Winning Services

Brooklands, Manchester -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Maple Road Dental Practice (Maple Dentalcare) continues to offer dental services that makes it worthy of earning recognition as a BDA Good Practice Scheme awardee. This award is evidence of the high standard and quality assured dental practice that Maple Dentalcare has strived to build over the past 10 years. Today, this dental clinic is considered to be an authority in Cosmetic Dentistry in Manchester and the whole of UK. Their international-quality dental services, such as tooth whitening Manchester, dental implantation, and dental hygiene management among others, even won them another prestigious award, being the UK Practice of the Year for 2012.



Award-Winning Team



Today, Maple Dentalcare’s team of five dental surgeons, five dentists, four therapists and hygienists and two oral health educators provide various dental services to clients of all ages and of all cases. All registered and licensed, the team’s dental professionals are known to be the best dentist Manchester and dentist Altrincham .



Award-Winning Services



Aside from the basic dental services that include children dental caring, dental hygiene management, bad breath prevention and elimination, gum disease treatment, decay detection, and mouth cancer detection and treatment, they also offer high-standard dental implantation services through the aid of Maple Dentalcare’s oral surgeons.



To bring dental care closer to everybody, including people who are not comfortable facing a dentist, a sedation and dental phobia program is specially conceptualized. Maple Dentalcare’s cosmetic dentists Manchester have all the capabilities to fix any dental problems and abnormalities. Just schedule a visit now and see how the team unveils the true beauty of your teeth.



They also accept appointments with their private dentist Manchester either through private or denplan basis. For patients who do not have denplans, Maple Dentalcare offers registration to their Denplan Essentials and Denplan Care programs.



Operation



Although the clinic is open from Monday to Saturday, emergency dentist Manchester is also available. Maple Dentalcare fully complies with the General Dental Council’s Standards for Dental Professionals. All these come with the assurance of only the best innovative dental procedures and award-winning services. Call Dental Maple now for a schedule.



