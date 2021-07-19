Maple Street Partners with WolfPAC to Establish All-in-One Solution

Longwood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2021 -- Maple Street's best-in-class vendor management system, the Vendor Advantage System®, is joining forces with WolfPAC's Integrated Risk Management platform to deliver a complete, integrated vendor and enterprise risk solution for credit unions and community banks.



"We've been working closely with the WolfPAC team to create a complete solution for all of our clients," said Mike Crofts, president of Maple Street. "This partnership will combine seamless service with world-class enterprise risk management that is top in the industry."



Maple Street's vendor management system and services are now integrated with WolfPAC's industry-leading enterprise risk management platform to further automate the tasks associated with vendor management compliance and provide the most robust vendor management system. Together, the companies have created an all-in-one solution for their clients. The key benefits this solution provides include:



- Automation of risk management

- Streamlined process – one solution for both software and services

- Centralization

- Expense reduction

- Vendor performance measurement



"This integration represents the significant expansion of one our most valuable synergistic partnerships. Our joint solution provides customers with full visibility into their vendor ecosystem, allowing them to link their third-party management process with their broader enterprise risk management programs," said Ron Taché, WolfPAC General Manager. "Initial feedback on the solution is extremely positive and we're excited to make this integration available to a wider selection of customers."



The Vendor Advantage System®, Maple Street's proprietary vendor management system, is a complete, comprehensive vendor relationship management program that manages the entire vendor lifecycle to reduce vendor expenses, improve performance and manage risk.



To learn more about Maple Street, visit http://www.maplestreetinc.com. To learn more about WolfPAC, visit www.wolfpacsolutions.com.



About Maple Street

Maple Street, Inc., is the industry leader in managing vendors. Maple Street's vision for managing vendors led to the development of the Vendor Advantage System®, which provides a comprehensive vendor relationship management system for credit unions and community banks. The Vendor Advantage System® embraces all aspects of vendor relationship management. With this proven approach, Maple Street reduces vendor expenses, improves vendor performance and truly manages risk for its clients, and since 2003, Maple Street has saved clients over $132 million. For more information, call (800) 513-6839, email mssales@maplestreetinc.com or visit www.maplestreetinc.com.



About WolfPAC Integrated Risk Management

WolfPAC Integrated Risk Management is a secure, web-based enterprise risk management solution used to automate the identification of risks, threats and control gaps. WolfPAC® provides tools to review and monitor information technology, data security and privacy, third-party, regulatory compliance and other enterprise risk management domains. Since 2004, WolfPAC has worked collaboratively with clients to identify specific needs and provide next-generation solutions for organizations as the risk management landscape evolves. WolfPAC is owned by Wolf & Company, P.C. in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information about WolfPAC, call (617) 439.9700 or visit www.wolfpacsolutions.com.