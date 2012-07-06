Maplewood Boot Camps Commemorates Sixth Anniversary With Exciting Contests and Giveaways

Maplewood, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2012 -- For anyone looking to go from out of shape to fit within the span of a few weeks, a group fitness camp is the perfect solution. Unlike typical gyms, outdoor fitness camps are an excellent way to challenge participants’ minds and bodies, build friendships, and receive support in order to stay motivated.



People who are excited to begin changing their lives are taking advantage of some current specials at Maplewood Boot Camps in Maplewood and South Orange, New Jersey. In honor of its sixth anniversary, owner and certified personal trainer Carlos Sanchez is offering a variety of prizes to celebrate. Participants can expect contests, discounts, and giveaways of free sessions, one-year memberships, and exercise equipment.



Maplewood Boot Camps are in session for four weeks, seven days a week, with workout periods totaling 45 minutes each. Packages are available so that camp members can choose the amount of sessions that fit their schedule best, and private training is also available. Registering is simple and can be done online or by printable forms.



Campers can expect to meet for their scheduled sessions no matter the weather; camp is usually held outdoors, but if there’s terrible weather, an indoor session is scheduled at South Orange. On a usual day at camp, participants work in groups of two to three people, doing cardiovascular, strength, and flexibility exercises that include running, weight training, obstacle courses, ab/core training, stretching, and yoga.



Maplewood Boot Camps is all about improvement and results. According to Maplewood Boot Camps’ site, “Performance improvement can take place in as little as three days. ‘Visual improvement’ can take weeks…[but] it’s becoming common to see a camper go down 1-2 sizes within the first camp.” Maplewood Boot Camps is an environment that does not endorse harsh words in order to achieve success. Instead, Sanchez and his trainers strive to create an environment that is encouraging, challenging, and chock full of discipline.



With approximately 80% of campers returning for second, third, and even fourth camps, it’s no wonder that Maplewood Boot Camps is receiving rave reviews from former participants.



“Since I began boot camp I have lost about twenty pounds and gone down several dress/pant sizes. I love how this program has made me feel about myself. And as I keep telling everyone--it is wonderful working out outside…Thanks for being there, Carlos!” wrote Shirley M. in her review.



About Maplewood Boot Camps

Maplewood Boot Camps is an outdoor fitness boot camp owned and operated by fitness expert Carlos Sanchez. Since their start almost six years ago, they have conducted over 1,600 camps in the New Jersey area. Maplewood Boot Camps can be found at two locations: 574 Valley St., Maplewood, New Jersey, and 5 Mead St., South Orange, New Jersey. For more information, please visit http://maplewoodbootcamp.com/.