Mar Jennings New Home Décor Book Ranks as Best Gift for the Holiday Season

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Mar Jennings new book "Life On Mars" is one of this year's best gifts for people who love remodeling, designing and decorating homes. For Hanukkah, Christmas, birthdays, anniversaries or even as a wedding present for newlyweds, this popular book is the perfect present for those who love DIY (do-it-yourself) projects that are simple and smart. "Casual Luxury is the cure for all design dilemmas. My six principles will work in your home regardless of its size, your personal style, and in any room. Casual Luxury has no boundaries." Exciting and inspiring words from Emmy-nominated TV Host, Lifestyle Expert and best selling author Mar Jennings, whose brand of lifestyle combines an infectious energy and passion for conveying information in ways that are fun and easy for all to understand.



In his first book in the Life on Mar’s series he shared his wonderful gardens and how they are cleverly designed to provide interest in all four seasons. Jennings now invites us all inside his Westport, Connecticut, home to explore his six design principles for creating a Casual Luxury home. This deluxe oversized coffee table book is filled with photographic essays by the renowned photographer Stacy Bass; they highlight his philosophy, while simple ‘sMARt tips’ make his resourceful ideas practical and applicable for any home or any space.



As outlined in this new book, Mar Jennings’ signature style of Casual Luxury is revealed in detail; for the first time he shares how it can be broken down into six design principles that anyone can apply. “Casual Luxury should be affordable to all and I’m delighted to offer my encyclopedia of professional ideas to apply in anyone’s home. It’s like an entire season of a home makeover show, in one book." This lifestyle expert does it with simplicity and style, balancing natural solutions with everyday elegance, as he guides the reading on a tour of every room in his house—and through the outdoor living spaces, too. Thanks to the clever worksheets that let the reader decode their own design dilemmas, the book takes the mystery out of home decorating and transforms it into an affordable DIY project.



Mar Jennings has garnered praise and recognition as one of America’s top lifestyle expert for the home and garden. His award-winning website marjennings.com is one of the best resources for home and garden tips. Most recently Jennings was selected to appear on several HGTV series. This year he was invited to be the resident home & garden expert for Celebrations.com and has teamed up with 1-800-FLOWERS.com to support their campaign to bring back the centerpiece.



Life on Mar’s: Creating Casual Luxury is now available at Barnes & Noble, Amazon.com and through bookstores world-wide. For more information about interviews, speaking engagements or media tours, please contact Paul Mitchell, VP of Special Events and Promotions, at (203) 227-7935, or at Paul@marjennings.com .



About Mar Jennings

Mar Jennings is a nationally renowned TV Host, Lifestyle Expert and best-selling author known for his signature style: Casual Luxury. He has appeared on all the major networks, including ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, HGTV, QVC, the Style Network,Food Network, and more.



He is an on-going contributor to NBC, ABC & FOX, providing resourceful and practical sMARt tips that feature the art of Casual Luxury. Jennings is also a correspondent and home and garden expert for the Better Show, a nationally syndicated lifestyle show airing on the Hallmark Channel. He has served double-duty as host and producer of the Emmy-nominated lifestyle show Northeast Living broadcasted by Tribune. He has appeared on all the key morning shows, including The Today Show, and is a regular guest on radio, including Martha Steward Living Radio.



Jennings and his home and garden designs and tips have been profiled and featured in Better Homes & Garden's Decorating Magazine, Home Magazine, Quick & Simple Magazine, Small Gardens Magazine, New York Times, Parade, and HuffingtonPost, among other national and local publications.



Contact:

Paul Mitchell

Vice President, Special Events and Promotions

203-227-7935 (Office)

203-227-4065 (Fax)

Paul@marjennings.com

www.marjennings.com



Social Media Links:

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Pinterest: http://pinterest.com/marjennings/

Instagram: http://instagram.com/marjennings

YouTube: http://youtube.com/watch?v=qK9XzDZjivw