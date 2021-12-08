Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shareholder Notice: Investigation Concerning Potential Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2021 -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is under investigation over possible violations of securities laws in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on concerning whether certain statements by Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Las Vegas, NV based Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $1.185 million in 2019 to $4.35 million in 2020, and that its Net Loss increased from $3.51 million in 2019 to $10.44 million in 2020.



On November 15, 2021, Marathon Digital Holdings announced Q3 2021 financial results and disclosed the company received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission seeking documents concerning its Hardin, Montana data center.



Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) declined from $83.45 per share on November 9, 2021, to as low as $35.97 per share on December 6, 2021.



