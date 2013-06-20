Marble Flooring May Add an Earthy Touch to the Home

Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- For a down to earth feel in the home, consider marble flooring for an upgrade.



“When it comes to upgrading the flooring in your home, and you want something that adds an earthy touch to the rooms, consider using marble. We find many of our clients love the look of marble in their homes and realize that having it means a better price on resale,” said Dean Dupre, who owns Champion Tile, a Clearwater Flooring, Tampa Flooring, and tile installation company.



It is no secret that marble floor tiles are stunning, striking and instantly recognizable as having an inner radiant beauty. They bring life to a room, whether it is the kitchen or bathroom, or the laundry room or home office. Marble has a personality that gives every room it graces a welcoming feeling.



“Many people think marble is very expensive, and that is true for some marble tiles, but that is not the general rule. There is such a wide variety of marble tiling on the market that you won’t have any difficulty finding something to suit whatever budget you have,” Dupre added.



When it comes to choosing marble tiling, there are two main choices ---- tumbled and traditional. The traditional is polished and shiny. The tumbled are typically buffed up and give the room an earthy look. Tiles also come is various sizes, which allows a flooring installer to get creative. Using marble tiles to create a floor that says “Welcome home” is a unique talent, and one that adds beauty and elegance to a home.



“Some homeowners want to lay the tiles themselves and if they do so, they might want to map out the design they want before beginning. The last thing you want to end up with is a lopsided design that makes the floor look odd. If you spent the money to get quality tiles, take the time to install them the right way,” Dupre encouraged.



Stone flooring is an investment that pays for itself time and time again. The one thing to remember though is that to keep it looking its absolute best, they need to be protected properly, treated and cleaned regularly. Just ensure that the right products are used to clean these tiles, or they become damaged and lose their luster.



“If you run into problems installing your marble flooring, call us. We’re old hands at it and know how to make your home look like the castle that you want it to be,” suggested Dupre.



