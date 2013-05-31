Marble & Granite Care Products Launches New E-Commerce Website

West Kingston, RI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Fully appreciating the need to make things easy for clients, Marble & Granite Care Products has recently launched its new online store. Here homeowners and businesses can purchase professional grade marble and granite maintenance products at the click of a few buttons. And their products are definitely a cut above the rest with some having been recommended by Martha Stewart. Now their thousands of satisfied customers can purchase what they need easily and quickly through their e-commerce website.



The new website not only looks good, but the online store is easily accessible from the homepage. This one stop store offers a full range of maintenance and restoration products for marble, granite, tile and grout. In each category, the browser can read up on the product facts before deciding which to place in their shopping cart. And there are no hidden prices here – the cost of each item is clearly displayed and customers are bound to be pleasantly surprised when they see them. Once the shopping has been done, the customer can easily move to the check out and then sit back and wait for the products to arrive.



Marble & Granite Care Products has created a safe and confidential online shopping experience using state of the art SSL (Secure Socket Layer) technology to prevent credit card fraud. However for those that prefer it, Marble & Granite Care Product’s knowledgeable sales team is more than happy to take client’s orders over the telephone.



The range of professional grade marble and granite maintenance and restoration products are already firm favorites with many homeowners in addition to cleaning companies, builders and hotels. And if professional cleaning companies are endorsing these products, they must be top notch. Their products have been tried and tested over 57 years, producing fabulous results that you see in the homes of the “rich and famous” or the opulent hotels you see in Las Vegas, that look like palaces. For new users, the website offers video tutorials to show how to use their products properly, and their informative blog offers plenty of cleaning tips.



All of the products supplied by Marble & Granite Care Products via their e-commerce website are safe and user-friendly. The Martha Steward Living magazine accolade in 2008 for Marble & Granite Care Product’s Grout Guard Restorer and the Grease and Grime Buster is further testament that these products are excellent for use by the homeowner, not just the professional.



So when customers want to get a professional finish without paying the high prices of a professional service bill they need look no further than the new e-commerce website of Marble & Granite Care Products.



West Kingston, Rhode Island

http://www.marble-cleaning-products.com/