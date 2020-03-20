Marble Market Analysis, Top Key Vendors, Size, Demand and Forecast to 2026 : Molycorp Inc., EUROPEAN MARBLE COMPANY INC., HELLENIC GRANITE Co

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- The total value of the global marble market has perpetually increased over the past decades. Use of marble has sprouted into a range of industries and sectors, creating new inlets for market growth and maturity. Furthermore, abundant availability of marble across several regional pockets has also aided market growth. Although marble is primarily used in the residential sector, the consumer mix is gradually witnessing skewed patterns in usage. The commercial sector has become a prudent consumer of marble, majorly due to the aesthetic appeal of the product. Considering the factors stated above, it is safe to expect that the global marble market would trace an ascending trajectory of growth.



Global Marble Market was valued US$ 52.75 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 65.80 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.02 % during a forecast period.



Marble is a natural mineral primarily composed of carbonates such as calcite and dolomite. It is a metamorphic rock, which is usually white in color. However, rarely, marble can have pigmentation anywhere between yellow and red color due to the presence of impurities such as iron oxide, bitumen, and clay minerals. Marble is often used for decorative purposes due its bright white color and lustrous finish. The stone has been used for centuries to create landmark buildings such as the Taj Mahal, Parthenon, and U.S. Supreme Court Building, along with several renowned cathedrals, churches, and tombs across the world. The stone is usually obtained by open pit mining and quarrying in various marble deposits across the globe. Marble has low susceptibility to water damage, but may deteriorate in acidic atmosphere.



Segment by Key players:

- Molycorp Inc.

- EUROPEAN MARBLE COMPANY INC.

- HELLENIC GRANITE Co

- Fox Marble

- European Marble Centre

- Santucci Group S.r.l.

- The Marble Factory Ltd.



Segment by Type:

- White Marble

- Black Marble

- Yellow Marble

- Red Marble

- Green Marble

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Construction

- Statuary and Monuments

- Furniture

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Marble Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Marble Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Marble Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Marble Market Forecast

4.5.1. Marble Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Marble Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Marble Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Marble Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Marble Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Marble Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Marble Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Marble Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Marble Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Marble Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Marble Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Marble Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



