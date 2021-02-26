Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2021 -- The global marble market is projected to reach value of USD 15.94 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.



The latest market intelligence study on the Marble market brings in the best of both qualitative and quantitative assessment techniques to explore the market size, share, and status of the Marble market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. The extensive examination of the global business environment provides a detailed analysis of the key driving forces and challenges with the aim to give the stakeholders, business owners, and filed marketing executives a competitive advantage over others. The study further probes into prominent challenges, technology advancements, current trends and lucrative avenues often considered as the boosting elements for the Marble market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

In February 2020, Fox Marble Holdings Plc announced that it had signed two new agreements for the processing of third-party blocks with Egzoni Sh.p.k. and Skifteri Sh.p.k. Fox Marble Holdings

Based on application, the market has been classified into building & construction, furniture, decorative infrastructure, statues & monuments, and others. The building & construction segment is projected to expand at a rate of 3.1% during the forecast period. Marble has been used for making historic sculptures for ages. Marble is one of the most durable materials, which showcases its durability in the wide-ranging atmospheric changes. Marble is widely used in the construction of flooring, walls, and columns due to its physical properties.

North America is projected to dominate the global marble market during the forecast period. Various uses of marble in building & construction, decorative infrastructure, and furniture industries have boosted the market in the region. The U.S. is expected to lead the market in the region in the near future.

Key players in the market include Hellenic Granite Company, Fox Marble Holdings Plc, Polycor Inc., Asian Granito India Limited, Kangli Stone Group, Hilltop Granites, Classic Marble Company, First Marble & Granite, Temmer Group, and Santucci Group



The study includes valuable data, including the breakdown of information of market by type, geography, product application and classification. An overview of the current and future trends examined in the report for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 aim at influencing the imperative advance prominent vendors are expected to have over their competitors.



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Building & Construction

Furniture

Decorative Infrastructure

Statues & Monuments

Others



Color Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Black

White

Green

Yellow

Others



