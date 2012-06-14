Marble Mosaic Tiles Are Quite Appealing Indicated Tampa Flooring Contractor, Champion Tile and Marble

Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- “Marble is popular for a good reason,” indicated Dean Dupre, who owns Champion Tile, a Clearwater Flooring, Tampa Flooring, and tile installation company. “It is not only versatile and can look good in any room in your house; it is a useful natural stone that is beautiful at the same time, making it beautifully utilitarian.”



Marble is more than just a pretty face. It comes in an appealing variety of patterns and designs that may be used for just about anything a person can dream up. The other interesting thing about this natural stone is that it has been around since ancient times and held up under some really adverse conditions. There is nothing in a home these days that even comes close to what the Roman marble tiles were subjected to over time. Marble tells no stories or lies. It is what it is, and it is beauty in a natural form.



In fact, marble is a hot choice for today’s homeowners for redoing the bathroom or even creating a stunning table top. There are no limits to what people may use marble for in their homes and offices. It has withstood the test of time and will continue to endure for many reasons, such as they are water and heat resistant, as well as highly appealing.



“They come in a dizzying choice of colors and personalities, as every marble tile is unique unto itself. If your job is making your home spa look chic, marble with do you proud. If your project is your bathroom, marble will create a room of tranquility and charm,” Dupre added. “In fact, there is a really durable marble on the market, just coming into its own, the Bidasar brown marble. It comes naturally finished and is fire resistant.”



The Bidasar marble is a fine choice for use in the kitchen, is easy to keep clean and looking beautiful and it lasts a long time, probably longer than the original owner of the house. Additionally, this choice comes in different patterns and designs, and deep, rich gradients. “If you don’t fancy brown, try the Bidasar green marble, which is and isn’t green, as it ranges from deep elegant green to greenish yellow. It’s quite striking,” commented Dupre.



The most important thing to remember is that no matter what is envisioned for the kitchen, bathroom, laundry room or pool area, marble will enhance each location. Of all of the renovations possible, installing marble will greatly enhance the resale value of the home.



