Marc Braun President of Pcdata USA Featured on Manufacturing Revival Radio

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- ManufacturingNet.com recently noted that Marc Braun, President of Pcdata USA, was the featured guest on the Manufacturing Revival Radio. The show was hosted by Todd Schnick and Todd Youngblood who interviewed the logistics leader. Pcdata USA is the market leader in logistics systems for industrial bakeries and automation.



Braun explained how Pcdata USA has focused on making logistics easy to install, “We have tried to focus more on pre-packaged solutions that can almost be installed by the operators by themselves and running in a day or two. This is most helpful to the mid and small-sized manufacturer that has an IT aversion. We want to make it as simple as possible to benefit from what the technology has to offer.”



Pcdata USA specializes within the scope of supply chain automation, they offer a broad range of solutions – from production automation and paperless order picking to goods dispatch and tracking and tracing.



“Pcdata USA is very much focused on Pick to Light solutions. Pick to Light system will most likely be the most efficient way to get orders out accurately and quickly,” noted Braun.



To listen to the entire episode, go to: http://manufacturing-revival.com/marc-braun/.



Manufacturing Revival Radio is a weekly podcast about the resurgence of American manufacturing. The hosts, Todd Schnick and Todd Youngblood, interview thought leaders and innovators who are pushing the boundaries of what is possible with manufacturing in the 21st Century — both in the U.S. and around the globe. Manufacturing.net is a proud syndication partner of Manufacturing Revival Radio.



Manufacturing.net delivers a global community the most up-to-date news, trends, and opinions shaping the manufacturing landscape. The dedicated editorial staff uses numerous industry resources to keep the site constantly updated with the latest and most relevant content on all the topics, critical issues and market sectors relevant to the manufacturing and product development marketplace.



About Pcdata USA

Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdatausa.com) is different because unlike expensive WMS solutions that require lengthy implementations, PickStar and Distrib XE are quick one-day installations. Pcdata USA is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. Pcdata USA offers affordable out-of-the-box warehouse optimization solutions. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @pcdatausa.



Pcdata USA

http://www.pcdatainc.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974