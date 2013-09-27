Marc Sanchez Headlines FSMA Foreign Supplier Verification Program with TraceGains

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Marc Sanchez will co-present a webinar with TraceGains entitled, “Preparing for FSMA’s Foreign Supplier Verification Program,” on Wednesday, October 2, 2013 12:00-1:00 pm EST. The webinar will help food manufacturers prepare for the FSMA foreign supplier verification program.



Sanchez represents FDA-regulated companies in the food, dietary supplement, beverage, cosmetic, medical device, and drug industries. With a focus on international trade, he advises clients on the regulatory requirements and strategic corporate considerations that affect the importation, distribution, and exportation of FDA regulated products. Sanchez is a frequent national speaker on FDA compliance issues affecting the food, dietary supplement, and medical device industries. He is also considered a leading voice in understanding the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), which has fundamentally changed food law in the U.S., with interviews and contributions in the Washington Post and Huffington Post.



Sanchez began his career with the legal division at Nike’s European Headquarters. There he headed up product recalls, pricing, and digital privacy in the EU, US, China, and Japan. Sanchez’s work developing Nike’s, and its affiliated brands, global recall plan gained him company wide recognition. After Nike, he began his own practice focusing on product recalls, regulatory compliance, government contracts and cross-border trade compliance.



Sanchez is the author of numerous articles including:



- Top Food Observations 2011, AIB International Monthly Newsletter (Jan. 2012)

- Ancestry of the Food Safety Modernization Act, cover feature Food Safety Magazine (Aug. 2011 Ed.)

- US Food Safety Reaching to China, China Law Blog (Apr. 8 2011)

- Shifting Sands of Social Medical, SHRM (Nov. 2011)

- Quoted in High Load, Low Bridge, American Shipper Magazine (May 5, 2011)

- Employee Privacy and the use of Social Media, WA Bar News (cover story Apr. 2011 Ed.)

- Founder and Editor Food Court: food law blog, Jan. 2011-present



Space is limited so early registration is encouraged. Register at: https://www3.gotomeeting.com/register/163314086.



About TraceGains

TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) delivers full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions, including FSMA and GFSI. The TraceGains solution is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action.



Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400