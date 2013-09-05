March with Me: Ground-Breaking Novel, Set in Heart of 1960's Alabama, Opens Vital Dialogue Into Modern Racial Issues

Birmingham, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- As the United States marks the 50th anniversary of The Children’s March and the March on Washington, the world is reminded of the sacrifices that were made to get to the Civil Rights Legislation of 1964.



However, thousands of grassroots acts both good and bad were also pivotal in the nation’s efforts for racial equality. Many of us have vivid memories of the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church that killed four girls in Birmingham, which also took place exactly fifty years ago. While the nation remembers how its country moved forward, a compelling new book by Turner is kick-starting a much-needed debate about issues that still remain unsolved..



‘March With Me’ fuses an engaging narrative with a timeless reminder that racial equality is far from gospel.



Synopsis:



Like a tornado, the civil rights movement struck Birmingham, Alabama in the spring of 1963. In this coming of age novel, two girls, one black and one white, enter into the pain and prejudice of segregation in different ways.



March With Me brings the reader into the separate culture of the south. The girls mature and pursue the same profession until one fateful day when a force of nature sweeps in and rearranges their lives.



As the author explains, now is the time to read her novel and engage in vital debate.



“It is an ideal time to look at what life was like for blacks and whites in the 1960s, to see how far we have come, and to consider how far we still have to go. This is an important book for all Americans, both white and black,” says Turner.



Continuing, “I have seen across the entire country that while people of different races are integrated, they still miss being connected on a deeper level. In order to make that connection a certain measure of reconciliation must occur.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews and celebrated endorsements.



“This is a compelling narrative of a crucial period in our Nation's History. Let us never forget those brave young people who changed the country and the world, “says Alma (Mrs. Colin) Powell, whose father, R.C. Johnson, was principal of Birmingham’s Parker High School during the Civil Rights Movement.



Former Mississippi Governor, William Winter, was equally as impressed. He adds, “In writing this moving and meaningful volume Rosalie Turner has made a significant contribution to the cause of racial reconciliation in our country. With an understanding that has come from her own personal experiences and relationships and her deeply felt commitment to racial justice and healing, she is especially equipped to write this book. It will give everyone who reads it a more enlightened perspective on race relations in America.”



Providing a poignant reminder of the past and empowering Americans to take positive action for the future, Turner’s novel is a powerful read for readers young and old, white and black.



‘March With Me’, published by Cypress Creek Publishing, is available now: http://amzn.to/18oXYvv



For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://www.rosalieturner.com/



About Rosalie T. Turner

Award-winning author, Rosalie T. Turner, has been writing for over 30 years. She currently divides her time between Angel Fire, New Mexico and Birmingham, Alabama. Her book, Sisters of Valor, recently received the Military Writers Society of America Bronze Award for Fiction.



Rosalie is a graduate of Mary Washington College, which at that time was the women's college of UVA. She has worked as a juvenile probation officer and as a Director of Christian Education. Rosalie was fortunate to be a stay-at-home mom but worked through volunteer activities, including Headstart Program, Habitat for Humanity, a jail ministry, teaching adult literacy and English as a Second Language, and tutoring in the inner city.



While in Jacksonville, FL, she received the JC Penney Award for establishing a summer reading program in the inner city. Rosalie has always been very active in their church wherever they lived; they've moved seventeen times due to her husband's career.



She is married to Frank Turner, and they are celebrating their 50th anniversary. The Turners have two sons, Kile who with his wife Sara (both attorneys) have six children, and Joel, a former Marine, now a policeman, who lives in North Carolina. They lost a third son to leukemia when he was ten years old.