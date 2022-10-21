Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2022 -- VoiceAmerica: the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, proudly announced today the host from radio program "Focus on Success" will interviewed Marcia Reece. Marcia is the inventor of Sidewalk Chalk, gel-filled wrist rests, StayWell® Copper, and over 100 other products. Marcia has been mentioned in Forbes, Dow Jones, CNN MarketWatch, Reuters, Influencive & Yahoo News, and seen on Arizona Daily Mix and Jimmy Kimmel Live, Martha Stewart Living.



This episode is available 24x7 on-demand so you can listen at your convenience, here: https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/139836/marcia-reece-founder-of-staywell-copper-antimicrobial-products



Marcia Reece is on a mission to make safe, all-natural bacteria killing products accessible to all.



StayWell® Copper founder Marcia Reece is the lady who invented Sidewalk Chalk back in the 1970's. She has invented over 100 products – practical products solving everyday problems we all face.



After she almost died from a deadly MRSA staph infection in her lower spine, she became "phobic" about finding an all-natural, chemical and drug free way to kill the harmful bacteria threatening all of us. She endured six surgeries, having to learn to walk again, and having final rites twice. Once she recovered, she began her research and product development.



She worked tirelessly to create antimicrobial copper products that are portable, easy-to-use, attach to the things we touch the most, and affordable.



Fawzya Khosti is an Executive Function Coach and host of Focus on Success with Fawzya Khosti on VoiceAmerica's Empowerment Channel. Fawzya started her own practice as an Executive Function Coach over five years ago and has helped numerous students with challenges such as dyslexia, dysgraphia, autism, anxiety, AH/HD, mTBI, twice exceptional, and memory issues their executive function skills and become more successful. In 2021, Fawzya started her live international talk radio show. She interviews experts and professionals with intention of helping others live their best life.



Fawzya Khosti is the live international talk radio host of Focus on Success, that is broadcast live every Wednesday at 9am Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica's Empowerment Channel (https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4000/focus-on-success) where you can listen live and on-demand.



Fawzya has enjoyed a long career in the field of education and in 2016 started her Executive Function Coaching business. Since 2016, Fawzya has helped numerous children and adults with challenges such as dyslexia, dysgraphia, dyscalculia, autism, AH/HD, and anxiety improve their executive functioning skills and become more successful. Fawzya works holistically with families to make sure her clients get their needs met.



In January of 2021 Fawzya launched her radio show, Focus on Success with Fawzya Khosti on VoiceAmerica's Empowerment Channel. This show offers listeners a unique perspective on executive functioning challenges as experts and professionals discuss many different but relevant topics focused on helping people live their best life.



Fawzya continues to focus on helping others succeed with her new magazine, Executive Function Magazine. Executive Function Magazine launched January 2022 and offers readers the same unique perspective as the radio show as experts write on a variety of topics with the intention of helping people live their best life.



Wednesday at 9am Pacific Time on VoiceAmerica's Empowerment Channel



Focus on Success is designed to improve your quality of life by offering solutions to everyday problems with the intention of promoting success. If you are anyone who has executive function challenges, you may need to improve your time management, organization, planning, prioritization, attention, focus, memory, or problem-solving skills. We discuss topics such as, what executive function is, and the most common ways executive function challenges will manifest in everyday life, in children and adults. We speak to professionals such as counselors, educators and psychologists who offer their perspective and professional expertise, as well as their recommendations to improve your life. Focus on Success is broadcast live every Wednesday at 9 AM Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel. https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4000/focus-on-success



