Brookline, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- As reported by the Boston Globe, the second annual BC Race to Educate was held at Boston College Saturday morning to benefit the Saint Columbkille Partnership School in Brighton. Top 5 winners were Eric Mendoza, Sara Putterman, Steve Macpherson, Mark Pineau and Marco Bitran. Further articles can be found here.



The fund-raising 5K walk/run will begin outside of Conte Forum at 11 a.m. on May 5 following a 1K “fun run” for children that starts at 10:30 a.m., according to organizers. He also served on teams advising large technology companies on their strategic alternatives.



Marco Bitran. Registration costs $25 for adults, $20 for students and $10 for children 12 and younger. Bitran placed 53rd in 2011 but finished 5th this year. Race officials said event proceeds will benefit the Saint Columbkille Partnership School, a preschool through grade eight Catholic school in Brighton that partners with Boston College.



The Race to Educate is Saint Columbkille Partnership School's signature annual fundraiser. Nearly 50% of our students qualify for financial aid, and furthermore, 30% of our students qualify for federal Free or Reduced Lunch. As such, funds raised through race entry fees and sponsorships are funneled directly into the School's financial aid budget. These donations help to ensure that no student is turned away from Saint Columbkille Partnership School, regardless of his or her family's economic situation.



Know your pace. If want to run the 5K in 20:00, don't go out at 5 minute per mile pace. You won't be able to hold on, and later in the race, you'll end up crawling towards the finish line. It's not bad to be a little faster than your race pace goal, but it has to be within reason.



My old track coach had a saying that for every second you are out too fast, you will lose three seconds in the later parts of the race. Use your energy wisely so you can finish how you started.



