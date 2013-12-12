Marco Rosson and Federico Rossi Seek Funding via Indiegogo for the Filming and Production of the Documentary 'Inside the Wine'

Milano, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Inside the Wine is a Documentary that narrates one entire year of the vine’s life: from the fruit’s growth till the manufacturing of its juice. The film was born thanks to the No-profit Cultural Association IRIA, aiming to promote the Oltrepo’s territory. The direction was assigned to Marco Rosson. The shooting began on January 2013 and it will end on December 2013.



Oltrepo’ Pavese is a hilly strip of land known for being a meeting point between four regions: Lombardy, Piedmont, Liguria and Emilia Romagna. This peculiarity crafts Oltrepo’ Pavese into a rich mix of cultures, languages, traditions and cuisines- very different from one another yet finely integrated. This area is also known for being a historic residence for the vine. The story begins here, from the Oltrepo’s vines.



IRIA’s mission is to spread knowledge as well as sustaining research and experimentation in the video art and arts in general. The association functions as a service structure for other associations or entities that pursue (even if not entirely) the same objective.



The Documentary was entirely produced by the No-Profit Association IRIA. They are presently wrapping up with the filming and actual production phase, and because of the great quality of the product so far, they’d like to keep the same standard for the post-production. Funds raised will be invested in:

- Hard Disks for video storage

- Post-production (Editing)

- Color Correction

- Audio Mixing

- Festival submission fees

- Shipping fees

- Others



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: November 25, 2013 - January 20, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/J8S6AH