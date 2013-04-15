Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Marco's Franchising, LLC: Foodservice Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Marco's Franchising, LLC: Foodservice - Company Profile & SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts,major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as employee biographies.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Marco's Franchising, LLC"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Marco's Franchising, LLC" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "Marco's Franchising, LLC"

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Marco's Franchising LLC (Marco's Pizza) is a pizza restaurant operator in the US. The company was established in 1978 by opening a store in Toledo. It operates pizza restaurants under Marco's Pizza label. Marco's Pizza is specialized in offering Italian-American cuisine. It offers a wide variety of pizzas, sides, beverages, wings, salads, fresh baked subs and sandwiches. Marco's Pizza also provides online ordering, catering, carryout and delivery services. Currently, the company operates more than 340 company-owned and franchised stores in 29 states of the US, the Bahamas and Panama. Marco's Pizza is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Marco's Franchising, LLC



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/102493/marcos-franchising-llc-foodservice-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html