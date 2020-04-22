Marcus Buckingham, Author of First, Break All the Rules and Now Discover Your Strengths, and Head of People + Performance Research at the ADP Research Institute, to Appea

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2020 -- Bringing guests such as authors Rabbi Daniel Cohen of What Will They Say About You When You Are Gone: Creating a Life of Legacy, Paul Skinner of Collaborative Advantage: How Collaboration Beats Competition as a Strategy for Success, and Dr. Alex Pattakos of The OPA! Way: Finding Joy & Meaning in Everyday Life & Work, who help advance the movement of meaningful work inspired through purpose, Dr. Alise Cortez has built a loyal listenership and continues to educate and inspire listeners worldwide.



Marcus Buckingham is a global researcher and thought leader focused on unlocking strengths, increasing performance, and pioneering the future of how people work. Building on nearly two decades of experience as a Senior Researcher at Gallup Organization, he currently heads all People + Performance research at the ADP Research Institute. He founded The Marcus Buckingham Company in 2006 and is the author of several bestselling books including First, Break All the Rules, as well as Now Discover Your Strengths, which is ranked by Business Insider among the bestselling business books of the 21st century. He is the co-author of Nine Lies About Work: A Freethinking Leader's Guide to the Real World. More information can be found at www.marcusbuckingham.com



Working on Purpose is broadcast every Wednesday at 3 pm Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel. Archives of Working on Purpose can be found at http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2429/working-on-purpose



"I am positively elated to have Marcus Buckingham on the Working on Purpose program, as his strengths-focused work has informed mine for the last decade. We'll be talking about a few of the lies discussed in his latest book that contribute to astoundingly low employee engagement across the globe and why he is on such a mission to radically change the way work is managed and facilitated inside organizations. We'll talk about his view on the errant focus on leadership, when it ought better be served by learning what makes followers inclined to follow anyone in the first place. "I have been waiting for 10 years to have this conversation and share Marcus' wisdom and passion to usher in the world we'd all like to live in," she adds.



Dr. Alise Cortez is affectionately referred to as "The Anti-Undertaker" as she catalyzes the often otherwise "walking dead" to discover and grow their passion, inspiration, and purpose in life and at work. She is a Chief Purpose Officer, Management Consultant, Speaker, Author, and Radio Host based in Dallas, Texas. Having developed her expertise within the Human Capital / Organizational Excellence industry over the last 20 years, today she is focused on enabling organizations to lead from purpose and create cultures of meaning that inspire impassioned performance, meaningful engagement and fulfillment, while encouraging a devoted stay. For individuals, she also facilitates an online Catch Fire global community and various retreats to enable people hungry for a more meaningful and purposeful life to discover and create it for themselves. For more information, visit www.alisecortez.com