Mareew Offering a Range of Data Recovery Software

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Mareew, a US based company and developer of hard disk and partition recovery tools and utilities, is offering a range of end-user software to recover lost data and fix corrupted hard drives. Some of the offerings of the company include software for hard drive recovery, office recovery, disc recovery, media recovery, file recovery and free eraser among others



When contacted, a representative of the company confirmed, “We provide all kind of help to our users for recovering their lost data. We provide user-friendly interface to the clients that helps inexperienced computer users execute the similar tasks as the skilled data recovery professionals.” He further added, “We want our clients to be satisfied with our services. Our company is the developer of hard disk and partition recovery tools since 2007 and we hope our success will continue in future as well.”According to the sources, the company is planning to launch a few new softwares in near future. Details related to the same are expected to be released in near future.



While the Office recovery allow users to recover missing and deleted MS Office and OpenOffice documents, the disk cover software recovers files and data and repair corrupted NTFS disks rapidly and consistently. Media recovery software allows users to recover flash memory cards and undelete multimedia files including music, videos and pictures completely. The file recovery software of the site helps users locate and undelete files and documents that were missing from a long time. The free eraser software helps in erasing files completely and strongly.



Mareew offers products that use commanding algorithms for locating and recovering documents, data, files and digital pictures among others. The data recovery software allows one to recover files that cannot be recovered using any other powerful method of reconstructing files. The company provides useful products to get back deleted and corrupted files from any media including portable electronic devices, USB flash and memory cards in digital cameras, CD and DVD drives, hard disks and optical media to name of a few.



About Mareew

Mareew is a well-known company that offers end-user software-only solutions for recovering lost data and fixing corrupted hard drives. The company was founded in the year 2007. Mareew also develops hard disk and partition recovery tools and utilities.



For Media Contact:

Contact Person: Mareev Andrey

Company: Mareew Company

Contact Address: P.O. Box 34069 #381

Seattle, WA 98124-1069, USA

Email id: undelete@mareew.com

Website: http://mareew.com/