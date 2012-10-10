Margarine & Cooking Oil Processing in the US - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from IBISWorld, "Margarine & Cooking Oil Processing in the US", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Marginal growth: Health consciousness will boost demand, but price competition will weigh down firms
Margarine & Cooking Oil Processing in the US
Oiled down
While the industry experienced strong growth over the five years to 2012, revenue will slow as imports and price competition hamper domestic performance. Demand will remain resilient as health-conscious consumers purchase more vegetable oils, though the link between high-fructose corn syrup and obesity will lead downstream entities like soft drink producers to substitute in other sweeteners.
This industry is involved in vegetable oil production. Activities include wet milling corn and vegetables, crushing oilseeds and tree nuts, refining and blending vegetable oils, manufacturing shortening and margarine, and blending purchased animal fats with vegetable fats. The industry also includes starch production.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
