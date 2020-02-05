Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- A group of cancers affecting the lymphatic system is known as lymphoma. Hodgkin's lymphomas and non-Hodgkin's lymphomas are two major types of lymphoma. Non-Hodgkin's lymphomas are a group of blood cancers, which include a large variety of lymphomas except Hodgkin's lymphomas. Non-Hodgkin's lymphomas vary in their severity from mild to fatal. Marginal zone lymphoma is the B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma that originate from memory B lymphocytes. As per the World Health Organization, marginal zone lymphoma includes three entities: extranodal marginal zone lymphoma (EMZL) or mucosa-associated lymphatic tissue (MALT) lymphoma, nodal marginal zone lymphoma (NMZL), and splenic marginal zone lymphoma (SMZL). According to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, marginal zone lymphomas account for approximately 8% of all non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cases.



Marginal zone lymphoma is the third most common sub-type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). It is highly indolent. The most common sub-type of NHL is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Marginal zone lymphoma is referred to as cancer of the lymphatic system. The lymphatic system is a part of the body's immune system. It comprises the spleen, thymus, lymph nodes, tonsils, lymph tissue, and bone marrow. Cancerous growth of marginal zone lymphoma is slower than that of other sub-types of NHL. Marginal zone lymphoma primarily results in the abnormal formation of B-lymphocytes in the lymph nodes. B-lymphocytes are a type of white blood cells and key constituents of the human immune system. Major symptoms of marginal zone lymphoma include tiredness, fever without an infection, skin rash, weight loss, and chest or abdominal pain. Marginal zone lymphoma can be treated by using radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and stem cell transplantation.



Some of the key factors that are anticipated to drive the global marginal zone lymphoma treatment market in the near future are rise in the prevalence of marginal zone lymphoma, family history of the disease, and increase in the incidence of blood disorders worldwide. In addition, increase in research and development activities for innovation of newer drugs and treatment methods and technological advancements in disease diagnosis are further estimated to fuel the marginal zone lymphoma market in the near future. Furthermore, a large number of promising pipeline drugs and newer therapies, such as monoclonal antibodies, along with government initiatives for cancer management are anticipated to boost the market during the forecast period. However, strict regulatory requirements for drug approval, high treatment cost, and adverse effects associated with different treatment methods are projected to restrain the market during the forecast period.



The global marginal zone lymphoma treatment market can be segmented based on type, treatment, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the marginal zone lymphoma market can be classified into mucosa-associated lymphatic tissue (MALT) lymphoma, nodal marginal zone lymphoma (NMZL), and splenic marginal zone lymphoma (SMZL). Based on treatment, the global marginal zone lymphoma treatment market can be categorized into immunotherapy, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and others. In terms of end-user, the marginal zone lymphoma treatment market can be divided into hospitals, cancer treatment centers, and homecare settings. Marginal zone lymphoma treatment is tailored as per the needs of individual patients. Immunotherapies and chemotherapy are used to treat patients with marginal zone lymphoma. Chemotherapy drugs are given either orally or injected intravenously or intramuscularly.



In terms of region, the global marginal zone lymphoma treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The marginal zone lymphoma treatment market in North America is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, as a few recent surveys have estimated high growth in the prevalence of the diseases in the region, especially in the U.S., in the near future. Current trends observed in pipeline drugs for the treatment of marginal zone lymphoma also indicate significant expansion opportunities for the market in North America.



The market in Europe is also anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period, due to well-established health care infrastructure and increase in the prevalence of marginal zone lymphoma in the region. Other regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are likely to present lucrative opportunities for growth of the marginal zone lymphoma treatment market, owing to a large patient pool in these regions, rise in awareness about the disease, and availability of options for its management.



Some of the key players operating in the global marginal zone lymphoma treatment market are Celera AbbVie, Inc., Incyte Corporation, Bristol Myers Squibb and Company, Astellas Pharma Inc., TG Therapeutics, Inc. , Genmab A/S, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Janssen Global Services, LLC, Merck & Co. Inc., and Novartis AG.