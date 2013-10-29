Maria Johnsen's First Book" Successful Freelancing and Outsourcing - a Guide to Make Money Online and Increase Business Profit "

Trondheim, Norway -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- October 29, 2013, Maria Johnsen, a multilingual digital marketing expert, has completed her first book “Successful Freelancing And Outsourcing - A Guide To Make Money Online And Increase Business Profit"



“ You will read how you can make money online realistically.”- Maria Johnsen



In an announcement to loyal readers and fans, Johnsen provided synopsis of her book about freelancing on global level and outsourcing projects to the right professional individuals and companies around the world.



This book will have broad appeal because of the diversity of the strategies and its in-depth analysis at outsourcing and finding the right freelancer.



The goal, she says, was to determine and analysis procedures for finding the best experts for the projects.



Maria Johnsen's clever tactics and suggestions highlight how an expert or company can increase business profit and save money!



Readers who wish to read this book can purchase “Successful Freelancing And Outsourcing - A Guide To Make Money Online And Increase Business Profit” online at Amazon Kindle http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00G57BQXM and CreateSpace https://www.createspace.com/4496604.



For additional information, review copies or media inquiries, contact Maria Johnsen at +47-90612731



About the author: Maria Johnsen

Maria Johnsen has a Master of Science degree in Human, Computer Interaction/Computer Sciences from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology. Her professional background and education is diverse, and includes skills in areas such as: multilingual digital marketing and content writing, software design and development. In addition, she possess experience and education in the management of complex Information Systems. Also, she is fully fluent in several human languages, and possess experience in language instruction, tutoring, and translation. She has developed a unique teaching method for fast learning. This method is applied in China and Norway.