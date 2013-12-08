Maria Luisa Gonzalez Seeks Funding Support via Indiegogo to Open Her Thrift Store 'Segunda Mano'

Vitoria, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2013 -- Maria is the 41 years old mother of her beautiful daughter. Since a long time, Maria has been jobless. Every time she goes looking for a job, she gets rejected because of her age. As a result, Maria has no money to look after her daughter. Maria is not at all comfortable asking for financial support from others. However, now, she hopes that Indiegogo will bring an end to her arduous struggle.



After doing some market survey, Maria has come to the conclusion that a resale items shop can be a good business in these troubled times. There are lots of families all over the world that can not afford to purchase new items. This has increased the demand for pre owned items. In fact, Maria has herself bought and sold so many such items over the internet in the recent past.



All funds raised via Indiegogo would be spent to rent the premises, equipment repair and restoration, furniture, website creation, and store permit.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: November 21, 2013 - January 05, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/19ieHQY