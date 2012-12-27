MariaGudelis Unveils the Challenge

Sarnia, Ontorio -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- Maria Gudelis Challenge has been launched by one of the top online marketers in the world for the benefit of users.



Maria Gudelis, the founder of VMedio Inc, a Canadian marketing consultancy firm, has worked with several Fortune 500 companies and small businesses alike to gather vast experience in the field. She is known for her online marketing skills and strategies that have hit the spot for many companies. She’s also trained over 25,000 people all over the world in the basics and expert skills of online marketing, thus making a huge difference to their futures.



The new Maria Gudelis Challenge; XDSpot challenge is an endeavour that takes her effort of sharing her knowledge of online marketing further and to many more users. Today many people have realized that there’s a great potential in making money online. However despite many efforts it hasn’t worked out for everyone and that’s because there hasn’t been a platform that can offer users all the necessary ingredients that can lead to them bagging money making offers that are out there.



XDSpot, the new social commerce platform BizzBlizz Inc is all set to change that and through the Maria Gudelis Challenge users can make the most out of it. One of the major highlights of this challenge is that it will focus on important factors that will ensure that users can set up their business and make sure that it operates without any hiccups. Now online entrepreneurs can learn more about different helpful strategies like creating sales funnels and getting more leads for sales.



While there might be a lot in this challenge for beginners, those who have been in the business for some time now can also benefit from it. That’s because they can find out best practises that will help them convert leads they get into sales. They will also find know-how about software that is known to work wonders in today’s marketing world and can give them the cutting edge advantage.



The challenge has things laid out in great detail for users including step by step plans to run online campaigns, work their way through affiliate marketing and make an impact with the new age social marketing platforms. Users can also learn more about creating information products, mindmaps and online process models.



To find out more about Maria Gudelis Challenge one can visit the website http://www.xdspotchallenge.com and the creator herself by viewing http://www.maria-gudelis.com/blog/



Media Contact:



Maria Gudelis

Suite 22042, 1226 Murphy Rd

Sarnia, Ontario, Canada N7S 6J4

8775300120

sales@vmedio.com