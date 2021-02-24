Marian Hanna's Clean Skincare Launched; Clean Ingredients Take Skincare to the Next Level

Redondo Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- The upgrade to clean beauty is finally here, and it has been worth the wait. Marian Hanna offers achievable beauty and comfort in your skin without the negative consequences. The new clean skincare brand, Marian Hanna, does not contain ingredients such as parabens, phthalates, triclosan, artificial coloring, and fragrances, etc. Marian Hanna empowers users with the chance to demand the types of clean, non-toxic ingredients they want in their self-care products.



CLEAN BEAUTY featuring:



- Prioritizing users' safety and the environment's safety from the harsh consequences of using beauty products that contain toxic ingredients



- Formulated from non-toxic ingredients with potent, rich antioxidants and other required nutrients for skincare



- Clean skincare products with packaging made from sustainable and recyclable materials



- Commitment to using clean beauty products that are safe for the body and environment, to care and nurture ones' skin



- Adherence to strict standards of sustainable practice in the production of all of our beauty products



- Minimizing the risk of terminal diseases by reducing the body's toxic load



Marian Hanna is minority-owned, women-owned, and PETA certified vegan and cruelty-free. Marian Hanna's Clean Beauty focuses on diversity and environmentally safe products.



10% of all our proceeds are donated to 501(c)(3) nonprofit causes that support female empowerment.



About Marian Hanna

Marian Hanna was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, to Egyptian immigrant parents. In 2013, Marian graduated from the University of California, San Diego with her Bachelor of Science in Psychology with a concentration in Neuroscience and Behavior. In 2017, Marian completed her Master of Public Health in Disaster Management from Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine. She has contracted with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as a Public Health Advisor and is currently an on-call reservist with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) when disasters such as hurricanes devastate. Marian Hanna is working on the frontlines for COVID-19 response as an Epidemiologist with the Department of State Health Services (DSHS).



Marian Hanna is a leading provider of non-toxic, clean beauty and skincare, as well as eco-conscious apparel and accessories. Marian Hanna believes in ethical, diverse, sustainable beauty for women of all backgrounds. To learn more about Marian Hanna Clean Beauty, visit www.marianhanna.com, or contact us at info@marianhanna.com



