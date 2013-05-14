Marin Software Inc (NYSE:MRIN) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Marin Software Inc (NYSE:MRIN) shares over potential securities laws violations by Marin Software Inc and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Marin Software Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $7.53 million in 2009 to $59.56 million in 2012. However, its Net loss increased over the respective time frame from $9.71 million to $26.48 million,



On March 22, 2013 Marin Software Inc went public, selling 7.5 Million shares at a price of 14 Dollars per share.



Shares of Marin Software Inc rose on May 26, 2013, to $17.04 per share.



Then on May 8, 2013, Marin Software Inc announced its financial results for the first quarter 2013 that ended on March 31, 2013. Among other things, Marin Software Inc also issued its second quarter and fully year guidance.



Shares of Marin Software Inc declined from $14.39 on May 9, 2013 to $9.41 per share on May 13, 2013.



