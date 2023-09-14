NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Marina and Port Management Software Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Marina and Port Management Software market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2017 to 2021 which is estimated and forecasted till 2027*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Fendercare Marine (United Kingdom), Marina Master (Solvenia), Transas Marine International AB (Sweden), Pacsoft International Ltd. (New Zealand), Plus marine S.r.l. (Italy), Navicom Dynamics Limited (New Zealand), Nauticspot (France), PSA Marine (Pte) Ltd (Singpore)



The marina and port management software is used by harbors, marinas, ships, yacht, etc to manage the marine companies and their operations related to port and boatyards. The software automates and optimizes the dock utilization, managing efficiency, assets, staff, etc. It manages all the information and record-keeping involved in the port management and marine industry.



On 13th February 2020, PSA Marine has completed the 100% acquisition of Tramarsa Flota and its subsidiaries in Peru from the Grupo Romero. With the acquisition of Tramarsa Flota, PSA Marine now operates in over seven countries globally with a strong fleet of more than 100 harbour crafts and 300 harbour pilots.



Challenges:

Technical Issues Related to the Connectivity and Network



Influencing Market Trend:

Technological Advancement in the Marina and Port Management Software

Increasing Use of Cloud-Based Marina and Port Management Software



Opportunities:

Rising Marine Export and Import will Boost the Marina and Port Management Software Market



Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Automation in Marine and Port Management for Improved Efficiency, Staff Productivity, and Risk Mitigation

The Growing Marine and Port Industry Worldwide



Analysis by Type (Management, Communication, Navigation, Others), Application (Harbors, Marinas, Ships, Yacht), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premises), Operating System (IOS, Android, Windows), Features (Fuel Invoicing, SMS Provider, Wireless Vessel Identification, General Ledger Integration, Berth Sensors, Others)



Fendercare Marine (United Kingdom), Marina Master (Solvenia), Transas Marine International AB (Sweden), Pacsoft International Ltd. (New Zealand), Plus marine S.r.l. (Italy), Navicom Dynamics Limited (New Zealand), Nauticspot (France), PSA Marine (Pte) Ltd (Singpore)

The regional analysis of Global Marina and Port Management Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2022-2027.



