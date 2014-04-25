Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- RnRMarketResearch.com adds “Port Security Market [by Type (Airport, Marine Port), by Solutions Access Control, Video Surveillance, Screening & Scanning, Asset and Visitor Management, Perimeter Intrusion Detection, Network Security] – Worldwide Market Forecasts (2013 – 2018)“ report to its research database.



The major threats on the port infrastructures include nation–state threats, terrorist threats, natural disaster, illegal immigration, and transnational criminal and piracy threats. According to National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC), a total of 6,700 attacks occurred across worldwide in 2012. Security concerns have risen to alarming levels as terrorism and unseen dangers lurking around cause huge damage to human life and intellectual property. Again the airports and seaports are the major hub for smuggling drugs and other prohibited items. Hence, it has become critical to develop strong security systems, which concentrates on vigilance, assesses activities, and monitors movement of people and assets.



Security of the ports is extremely important for providing confidence to both domestic and international investors to invest money and thus increasing the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) utilized for nation building work. The security of ports also serves an engine to the growth of various organizations depending on export of raw materials and (or) export of products across international borders, through air or sea. The leading players in the port security market are Honeywell, L-3 Communication, Huawei, Unisys, Honeywell, SAAB, Safran, and various others.



Complete Report Available @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/port-security-market-by-type-airport-marine-port-by-solutions-access-control-video-surveillance-screening-scanning-asset-and-visitor-management-perimeter-intrusion-detection-network-securi-market-report.html .



According to industry data, seaborne trade has expanded on average by 3% each year, globally, since 1970. It is also expected that the global seaborne trade is expected to increase by almost 38% in 2020. This is one of the major driving factors behind the need for various port security solutions such as screening and scanning, video surveillance, and asset management. There has been huge investment for the construction of new airports worldwide. According to the data by CAPA Center of Aviation, this year’s capital expenditure for the construction of new airports worldwide amounts to $320 billion till September, 2013. These factors clearly indicate the growth potential of the port security market in the coming years. Since the port security market is growing rapidly, companies are increasing their product portfolio by extensive research and development, acquiring and integrating with market players possessing special expertise related to port security.



This MarketsandMarkets report provides key insights on the market dynamics, industry trends, adoption trends, competitive landscape, and end-user analysis in this market. The report speaks about the expected revenue from different types of port infrastructures such as airports and marine ports. It explores business potential of the various services offered by the port security providers such as consultation and designing, integration, managed services, and maintenance and support.



Inquire for Discount @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount?rname=136693 .



The report describes about revenues expected from the port security solutions such as access control, video surveillance and analytics, screening and scanning, weapons, drugs, and explosive detection, asset and visitor management, perimeter intrusion detection, fire protection, network and cyber security, and others. The report also analyzes market sizes and revenue forecasts across different regions.



Case Studies

MOBOTIX AG developed a comprehensive port security and safety solution for public port facilities, operated by LHG (Lübecker Hafen-Gesellschaft mbH) including Germany’s biggest Baltic Sea port. The port facilities include four zones with a total area of 120 hectares and 15 ship berths. About 730,000 trailers and trucks and around 1,800 block trains move in and out of the facility each year. Almost 90,000 container units (TEU) are also transshipped here. The solution by MOBOTIX guarantees the security of all the critical areas of the port infrastructures, the various assets, vessel, vehicles, cargos, and people through consistent video surveillance using Internet Protocol (IP) cameras.



Buy a report copy @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/purchase?rname=136693 .



Browse more reports on Airlines Aviation Security Market @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-transportation/aviation/aviationaerospace/airlines-aviation-security .



Connect US:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RnRMR

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/RnR-Market-Research/413488545356345

Google Plus: https://plus.google.com/u/0/104156468549256253075/posts