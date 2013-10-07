Marine and Optima Battery Supplies in Perth Can Now Be Easily Availed Through Challenge Batteries

Perth, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- An Optima battery in Perth is manufactured to last for a long time. It comes with 3 years free replacement warranty. Their type is identified by colours red, yelloe and blue. The colours of their base equally important. The lighter grey base on Yellow top and most Blue tops are dual purpose it is mainly used in deep cycle but still with plenty of cranking amps for starting. The darker grey base of a Optima battery in Perth on all Red tops and some Blue tops are for starting only, used when maximum starting power is needed. Red is for starting power, Yellow is meant for deep cycle and Blue for marine. It is available in starting or dual purpose. These batteries have great reputation for their excellent performance.



Marine battery is sealed one battery and used for maintenance purpose. It offers top class superb performance for your vehicles. You can be peaceful once it is fitted in your vehicle. you need not worry about its life span. They are meant to last for long time. It provides true value for money. Marine battery comes with calcium technology and Ag9 silver alloy as demanded by some manufacturer as per their requirement. This battery is favorable for passenger / personal and commercial vehicle as well. It can be fitted on boats as well.



So you see purchase of these batteries will always be profitable for you. So what are you waiting for? We know your car is like your girlfriend, so give her the best available in the market. Call our sales and marketing executive for quotes and other queries and they will assist in selecting the right battery for your vehicle.



Challenge Batteries stock lots of hard to get and unique car battery sizes including an excellent range of car, 4WD, truck and motorcycle batteries, the highest quality and range in Perth.



Media Contact:

Sarah Hastings

Perth, WA

challengebatteriesperth@gmail.com

http://www.challengebatteries.com.au/