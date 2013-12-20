Recently published research from Timetric, "Marine, Aviation and Transit Insurance in China to 2017: Market Databook", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the non-life insurance industry in China. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for marine, aviation and transit insurance. 'Marine, Aviation and Transit Insurance in China to 2017: Market Databook' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the non-life insurance industry in China. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Chinese non-life insurance value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope
- Historic and forecast data for marine, aviation and transit insurance in the non-life insurance industry in China for the period 2008 through to 2017.
- Historic and forecast data on gross written premiums, earned premiums, number of active policies, number of schemes offered, penetration percentage, gross claims, paid claims, change in outstanding reserves, incurred loss, loss ratio percentage and density and penetration for the period 2008 through to 2017.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the non-life insurance industry covering marine, aviation and transit insurance in China.
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on gross written premiums, earned premiums, number of active policies, number of schemes offered, penetration percentage, gross claims, paid claims, change in outstanding reserves, incurred loss, loss ratio percentage and density and penetration.
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market.
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