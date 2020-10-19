Marine Beacon Market Revenue to Decline During Coronavirus Disruption, Stakeholders to Realign Their Growth Strategies

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- In an upcoming market research study, Future Market Insights (FMI) lays bare undercurrents and opportunities prevailing in the global Marine Beacon market. The report provides in-depth insights on the Marine Beacon market through a detailed analysis of key growth drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and revenue growth based on historical data. Valuable information and forecast statistics covered in the Marine Beacon market report will help existing and potential new market players to craft long-term strategies as well as maintain business continuity during a crisis.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As with many industries, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 has adversely affected the global automotive & transportation industry. The Marine Beacon market is no exception. Following government's measures, particularly social distancing norms and shelter-in-place orders, companies active in the Marine Beacon market have put their production on a halt. Additionally, movement restrictions have created a logistical nightmare for market players, while the lack of 'essential' status caused a decline in sales.

The FMI's report covers an exclusive chapter on the initial COVID-19 impact on the Marine Beacon market. This allows both incumbent companies and new entrants to understand the market scenario during a crisis and helps them make sound decision to gain a distinct competitive edge.

Marine Beacon Market: Segmentation

To analyze the Marine Beacon market effectively and efficiently, the information has been segregated into key segments and sub-segments.

By Product Type

- LED Marine Beacon

- Halogen Marine Beacon

- Others

By Application

- Lighthouses

- Harbours

- Buoys

Marine Beacon Market: Competition Analysis

The FMI's study presents an extensive analysis of global, regional, and country-level players operating in the Marine Beacon market based on their innovative launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Marine Beacon market report.

- Key Players Are -

- Ocean Signal Ltd.

- ACR Electronics, Inc.

- Floatex Srl

- Moflash Signalling Ltd.

- SABIK Marine

- Sealite Pty. Ltd.

- Gisman

