Cleva Cleats Teams Up with Jarrett Edwards Outdoors

Cleva Cleats, the leader in uniquely designed marine cleats has come on board to be the official boat cleat partner of Jarrett Edwards Outdoors. This partnership will feature the Cleva Cleats line as the exclusive and official boat cleat of Jarrett Edwards Outdoors in television placement and industry events. Jarrett will serve as a brand ambassador for Cleva Cleats in the fishing and outdoor industry.



“It is not every day that a new product comes along that is new, innovate and inspiring within the industry. Cleva Cleats is one of them and I am pleased and excited to partner with the Cleva Cleats brand and line of products”. Boat owners now have a choice when selecting durable and fashionable cleat for their boats. I wholeheartedly endorse the Cleva Cleats brand” proclaimed Edwards.



“A partnership with Jarrett Edwards Outdoors provides Cleva Cleats the advantage of enhancing our brand via a multi-platform exposure”, said Kevin Wood, President of Cleva Cleats. “We work and play in one of the country’s largest outdoor communities. Working closely with Jarrett who lives, works and plays the outdoor lifestyle, allows Cleva Cleats the opportunity to showcase our unique products to a targeted audience. We are very proud to support Jarrett and bass anglers across the United States”, Wood concluded.



To learn more about Cleva Cleats and their products visit http://www.ClevaCleats.com



About Cleva Cleats

Cleva Cleats, LLC has found a niche in the market by providing a beautifully designed product that can be used for numerous purposes. Currently, they are being used as replacement cleats for docks and boats of all types including; bass boats, fishing boats, pleasure boats and yachts. Additionally they have become popular with home owners for home decor and businesses that want to utilize our beautifully designed & multi-use products.



About Jarrett Edwards Outdoors

JEO provides unique turnkey marketing packages via National Television, Industry Appearances, National Conferences and Seminars, Online, Grass Roots, Print & Social Media. Jarrett Edwards reaches 1,000,000+ outdoor enthusiasts annually in appearances all over the country speaking, lecturing, teaching, informing and promoting the fishing and outdoor community. Jarrett travels professionally over 100 dates each year working with sponsors and supporters while helping to grow the industry and encourage participation in all levels, ages and abilities.



JEO is a top rated national fishing show, filmed in the highest quality HD technology with multi camera production and underwater videography. Edwards Entertainment production specializes in filming specialty events, commercials etc. in addition to Jarrett Edwards Outdoors. His sister company, Blue Water Promotions is the leader in demonstration tank technology with 5 of the world’s largest traveling aquariums.



To find out more about JEO, please visit: http://www.jarrettedwardsoutdoors.tv/WP

