New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- The study of the Marine Collagen Market by Reports and Data offers a comprehensive overview of the market size and trends of the Marine Collagen market on a global and regional scale. The report also provides an assessment of the factors and parameters that have the potential to impact the growth and expansion of the market. The insightful information offered by the report assists in making profitable business decisions and formulate strategic investment plans to gain maximum returns. In addition to this, the study is equipped with a detailed analysis of the companies to help the readers understand the competitive scope of the market.



Fish farming waste, which otherwise causes major environmental contamination, is a potential cost-effective source of marine collagen. Marine collagen from skins, bones, fins, and scales could be removed and hydrolyzed by chemical pre-treatment and subsequent heating at temperatures above 45ºC. The combination of soluble proteins and peptides formed by chemical before the treatment and subsequent heating may be described as gelatin. Marine collagen and gelatin contain inactive bioactive peptides within their sequence, which can be released throughout gastrointestinal digestion or by controlled enzymatic hydrolysis.



Key participants include: Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BHN International Co. Ltd., Connoils LLC, Darling Ingredients Inc., Bega Bionutrients, Seagarden AS, Gelita AG, Nitta Gelatin, Weishardt Group, and Amicogen.



To get a sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2412



Market Drivers



The global demand for marine collagen was estimated at USD 603.3 million in 2018 and is forecast to hit USD 1.040.1 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 7.0%. Scales, skins, and bones are the main by-products of the fish processing market. They are not called ordinary saleable goods and are typically discarded, resulting in a significant environmental impact. They are, though, a decent source of marine collagen.



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)



Type I

Type II

Type III

Type IV



Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)



Skin, Scales, and Muscles

Bones & Tendons

Others



Animal (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)



Fish

Others



Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2412



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)



Medical

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics

Others



Regional Outlook



The Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead this market in 2018 and is expected to continue to expand at the highest CAGR throughout the forthcoming years. This is developing more rapidly in the Asia Pacific due to the need for personal care and beauty cosmetics and nutritional supplements. Food protection regulators have permitted the use of marine collagen in pharmaceuticals and food products due to its high protein quality and numerous health advantages Even so, the high processing costs of marine collagen may impede the growth of the global market during the review period. Market segment based on Region:



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/marine-collagen-market



Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.



About Reports and Data:



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industry including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trend's existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com