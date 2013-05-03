Marine-D3 Gets 5 Star Review from HealthySupplementReviews.com

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Health products reviews website, HealthySupplementReviews.com, announces its recent review of the popular anti-aging supplement, Marine D3.



Marine Essentials' Marine-D3 blood pressure video on their website, has become very popular for men and women over the age of 40, resulting in increased searches for Marine-D3 reviews.



Marine-D3's rise in popularity is also attributed to the general public's continual search for anti-aging solutions, and consumers' desire to minimize, or even reverse the effects of aging.



In recent years, internet searches for safe and effective anti-aging supplements have increased greatly.



"We've noticed an increase in popularity of anti-aging supplements like Marine-D3," said, Joseph Oz, researcher and reviewer for HealthySupplementReviews.com. "We initiate health products reviews when we observe an increase in trending searches, or when we receive requests regarding specific health products."



"More and more consumers rely on the power of the internet to research health products they're interested in purchasing. Our aim is to serve those consumers with quality information, so they can make informed buying decisions." said Oz (not to be confused with the television personality, Dr. Oz).



Blood pressure challenges are just one of the common conditions associated with aging individuals, that Marine-D3 addresses.



These types of nutritional supplements are becoming more freely available as more and more data from scientific studies of nutritional ingredients provide support of wellness benefits for specific health challenges.



In this review, Marine-D3 receives 5 out of 5 stars, based on several factors, including quality of ingredients, testimonials and consumer reviews, as well as research supporting the benefits of Marine-D3 ingredients.



Marine-D3 ingredients include, 1,000 IU of vitamin D3, 300 mg of EPA and DHA from calamari oil, called Calamarine®, and 40 mg of Seanol-P®, an extract from brown seaweed, Ecklonia cava.



All of these ingredients have benefits in and of themselves, but the combination of them all together makes this a powerful supplement and anti-oxidant.



The synergistic effect of combining specific nutritional ingredients, can provide wellness benefits on multiple levels, and make for a very powerful nutritional supplement. This is especially true for individuals who have dietary deficiencies due to a busy lifestyle.



Marine-D3 is a premium quality formulation that is only available from Marine Essentials and its Marine-D3 website.



About HealthySupplementReviews.com

HealthySupplementReviews.com was founded to keep health-conscious consumers informed about the best health products available on the market today. Founded in 2012, the company provides health product reviews with a primary focus on health supplements that are trending in popularity. For more information, or to read the current health products reviews, visit www.HealthySupplementReviews.com



About Marine Essentials

Marine Essentials, (EOK Marketing LLC DBA Marine Essentials), is the supplier of Marine-D3, and other high quality nutritional formulations that utilize powerful cutting-edge ingredients from deep under the sea. The company was founded in 2010 with a mission to help aging individuals around the world take charge of their wellness, and take back their youthfulness. For more information about the company, visit www.EOKMarketing.com. For more information about Marine-D3, visit www.MarineD3offer.com.



