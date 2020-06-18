Marine Diesel Engine Market to Be Worth More Than $8 Billion by 2025 : Anglo Belgian Corporation, BAHRI, Brunswick, BW Group, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc.

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2020 -- The marine diesel engine market is projected to witness substantial growth of over 4% by 2025. Increasing seaborne trade activities on account of growing imports from the developing economies coupled with rising investments in the shipping industry will foster the business landscape. Mounting demand for technically advanced engines owing to factors including low cost, reduced fuel consumption and enhanced efficiency is set to boost the industry scenario. Surging penetration of commercial vessels comprising gas & bulk carriers is one of the key factors enhancing the product adoption.



Growing awareness toward adverse effects of sulfur & nitrogen emissions coupled with rising installation of sustainable units is anticipated to stimulate the marine diesel engine market outlook. Ongoing Research, Development and Design (RD&D) activities for improvement in systems will augment the engines' adoption. Introduction of government mandates to decrease maritime pollution across the Emission Control Areas (ECAs) is set to complement the product penetration. In addition, optimal fuel utilization coupled along with cost affordability are the underline parameters fostering the business scenario.



Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/158



Medium speed is anticipated to grow owing to rising maritime tourism and boosting demand for yachts, ferries and cruises. Growth in long voyage trade across the globe along with swelling demand for retrofitting of prevalent vessels is set to drive the marine diesel engine market landscape. Moreover, technological advancements in system design leading to benefits comprising high power to weight and volume ratios, reduced maintenance intervals, reliable functionality & lower operational costs will propel the product adoption.



Merchant will witness a considerable growth on account of swelling crude oil and liquid products consumption accompanied by expansion and opening of major shipping routes specifically the choke points. Mounting container traffic coupled with boosting import and export of container cargo is set to strengthen the business landscape. For instance, according to UNCTAD in 2017, global containerized trade grew by 6.4% when compared to the previous year. In addition, increasing exploration activities across countries is anticipated to augment the product demand. Improved standards of living owing to rising disposable income is further set to boost the business outlook.



China marine diesel engine market in 2018 was worth over 800 million. Growing demand for merchant ships owing to rising merchandise trade across the emerging economies and reduced charter rates is set to drive the industry landscape. Abundant availability of raw materials and cheap skilled labor will strengthen the business landscape. Increasing shipbuilding activities, enhanced import of engines along with healthy orderbook are the key factors further influencing the product penetration in the country.



Request for customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/158



Major industry players include Wartsila, A.P. Møller-Maersk, NYK Line, STX Engines, Man D&T, MSC Mediterranean Shipping, Mitsui OSK Lines, SOVCOMFLOT, Rolls Royce, COSCO, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Teekay, China Shipping, Volvo Penta, Euronav NV, BW Group and Sinokor Merchant Marine among others.



Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:



Chapter 4 Marine Diesel Engine Market, By Technology

4.1 Marine diesel engine market share by technology, 2018 & 2025

4.2 Low speed

4.2.1 Global market from low speed, 2014 - 2025

4.2.2 Global market from low speed, by region, 2014 – 2025

4.3 Medium speed

4.3.1 Global market from medium speed, 2014 - 2025

4.3.2 Global market from medium speed, by region, 2014 – 2025

4.4 High speed

4.4.1 Global market from high speed, 2014 - 2025

4.4.2 Global market from high speed, by region, 2014 – 2025



Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/marine-diesel-engine-market



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.