Marine Electronics Tester Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities

High usage of marine electronics in vessels is creating a huge demand for Marine Electronics Tester and are significantly driving the global Marine Electronics Tester market. Equipments and materials used in the vessel for construction and operation must be in compliance with standard regulations. Marine Electronics Tester performs tests for propulsion engine components, welding consumables, lifting appliances, electrical & automation system, navigation & fire safety equipment, and others. The need for certified material and equipment for safety and security is driving the demand for Marine Electronics Tester. The testing standards are approved by international maritime regulations. The operator must confirm that the material and equipment are as per the international safety standards and regulatory requirements. Many companies offer complete marine testing services as per the requirement and standards.



Various regulatory bodies playing the key role in the Marine Electronics Tester market are American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), International Association of Classification Societies (IACS), Germanischer Lloyd (GL), Bureau Veritas (BV), Det Norske Veritas (DNV), Lloyds Registry of Shipping (LR), and others



Also, there are various standards which are positively impacting the Marine Electronics Tester market are IEC 60529 – Degrees of Protection Provided by Enclosures (IP Code), IEC 60068 – Environmental Testing, IEC 61000-4 – Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC), IEC 60695-11-5 - Fire hazard testing, IEC 60092-504 – Electrical installations on ships; Control and instrumentation, IEC 60533 - Electrical and electronic installations in ships - Electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) - Ships with a metallic hull, CISPR 16 - Specification for radio disturbance and immunity measuring apparatus and methods



Increasing Ocean Trade Activities Significantly Fuelling Growth of the Marine Electronics Tester Market



Since few years, ocean logistics operations have witnessed positive growth in the Asia Pacific and European countries. Countries in this region have huge logistical operations. These logistical operations require continuous communication and monitoring. This creates potential demand for the advanced Marine Electronics Tester to test the monitoring system in these regions. Moreover, stringent government regulations are also contributing to the growth of the Marine Electronics Tester market. With the growth of ocean logistical operations, the Marine Electronics Tester market is positively impacted and is witnessing a potential demand, and is expected to grow with the rise of logistics demand during the forecast period. Another factor which is positively influencing the growth of the Marine Electronics Tester market are increasing ocean trade activities, integration of advanced electronics with vessels, satellite-based communications, and others.



Incompatibility of Marine Electronics Testers with Software



With the continuous software up gradations, Marine Electronics Tester faces compatibility issues with the updated software or new device. However, vendors are continuously focused on the development of enhanced and upgraded Marine Electronics Tester to overcome the above-mentioned challenge. These factors act as a restraint for the growth of marine electronics tester market.



Marine Electronics Tester Market: Key Players



An increase in the adoption of advanced security systems, along with the increasing demand from the defense sector, is contributing to the Marine Electronics Tester market. Owing to this, players in the market are continuously upgrading their product portfolios in order to meet the demands of the competitive global Marine Electronics Tester market. For instance-



In June 2018, Furuno Electric Co., Ltd. signed an agreement to establish a joint venture with COSCO SHIPPING Technology CO., Ltd. By this joint venture, both companies are seeking to further boost the provision of navigation and communication equipment and systems in the medium to long term. These developments are significantly creating a huge demand for upgraded Marine Electronics Testers.



Some of the key players for Marine Electronics Tester market are Nemko, IKM Instrutek AS, Safetbag, Aeromarine SRT, Elite Electronic Engineering, Inc., Parker Hannifin Manufacturing Ltd, FURUNO ELECTRIC CO.,LTD., and others.