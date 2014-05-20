Marine Equipment Retailer Marshall Marine Opens for Business

Lumberton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Marine equipment supplier Marshall Marine announced that, effective immediately, it is open for business. The evolution of a successful sporting goods business, the newly established operation provides one of the largest selections of boating and marine-related goods available anywhere and continues to offer the leading levels of customer service and unbeatable pricing that the parent company is known for.



"This is an exciting time for us here at Marshall Marine," company representative Dexter Marshall said, "as we're looking forward to bringing the benefits of our experience to a whole new group of customers. We're determined to be the number one source for marine products anywhere." With an inventory of over 16,000 different products, the company stocks goods from all of the top manufacturers in the marine equipment sector. Its selection of marine navigation systems and instruments is one of the deepest available, and it similarly excels at providing items directed at recreational users, such as water sports equipment.



"Marshall Marine is a continuation of the work we did at Marshall Sporting Goods," Marshall continued, "but with even more satisfying execution. Our new focus is going to allow us to impress our customers even more, and we're thrilled about this undertaking." The company's industry-leading level of customer service is reflected in its shipping policies, by which orders received before 4 PM EST are dispatched that very day. Its shipping charges are also among the most competitive anywhere, with overnight shipping being available at a flat rate of $24.95, and orders totaling over $100 shipping free by regular service. Every product bought from the company may be returned within 30 days for a full refund, as well.



The company's focus on marine products has allowed it to develop a deeper and better-curated selection of products than its competitors, most of whom are less specialized. Working with the top suppliers and wholesalers in the industry, the company's principals have been able to ensure that it will have steady supplies of all of the hottest and most popular products in its domain. These arrangements, coupled with its dedication to fast, reliable shipping and unbeatable customer service, ensure that its customers will have the best access to all of the marine products and marine safety equipment they need, at the lowest prices available anywhere.



"There was a real need in the market for a specialized, top-quality provider of marine equipment and accessories," Marshall concluded, "and by opening our doors for business, we've now filled it." With products from top brands like Garmin, FloScan, and Aquagard all stocked and offered at the lowest prices anywhere, the company has already been doing brisk business. Customers who follow the company on Facebook, Twitter and other social networks will be the first to learn of the many specials and discount codes the company plans to offer, as well as of the availability of interesting new products.



About Marshall Marine

With a selection of over 16,000 different pieces of marine instruments and accessories, Marshall Marine is one of the premier providers of such equipment. Its intense devotion to customer service and lowest-available pricing have already earned it a steady base of loyal clients, and it is poised to grow quickly.