Vero Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- The 3rd Annual Treasure Coast Marine Flea Market and Boat Sale will take place June 1 - 2, 2013 on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Indian River Fairgrounds, 7955 58th Ave., Vero Beach, FL 32967



The theme of this year's festival will be "Marine Bargains Galore". Bargain hunters looking for deals can visit vendor’s exhibits and buy their nautical and marine related merchandise and services during the two day festival. A wide selection of new and used boats will also be displayed by marinas and private individuals. Along with the boat sale the nautical flea market will have antique collectibles and maps, marine artifacts, rods, reels, lures and lines, boating apparel, taxidermy, diving equipment, and much more. Come by for some super discounts on liquidation, closeouts, new, and used boating and fishing supplies.



Reggae and island music, provided by local entertainers, will fill the air throughout the day. Seafood vendors will once again be ready to satisfy hungry customers, offering delicious seafood including lobster, conch, shrimp, crab and fish served up many different ways.



The Indian River Fairgrounds is located at 7955 58th Ave., Vero Beach, FL, 32967 with easy access from I-95 and US1. There is plenty of free parking. Admission is $7 for adults, children fewer than 12 will be admitted free.



Visit the Treasure Coast Marine Flea Market and Boat Sale website for more information, discount tickets, vendor applications, special hotel rates and specific driving directions: http://www.flnauticalfleamarket.com or contact Under the Sun Promotions, Inc. at 954-205-7813, FAX: 561-395-5389 or e-mail: info@flnauticalfleamarket.com.