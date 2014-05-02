New Transportation market report from MarketLine: "Marine Freight: Global Industry Guide"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Global Marine freight industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2007-11, and forecast to 2016). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Report Features and Benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global marine freight market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global marine freight market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key marine freight market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global marine freight market with five year forecasts
Report Highlights
The global marine freight industry is expected to generate total revenues of $427.8bn in 2013, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% between 2009 and 2013.
The sea segment is expected to be the industry's most lucrative in 2013, with total revenues of $300.6bn, equivalent to 70.3% of the industry's overall value.
The performance of the industry is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 4.9% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the industry to a value of $544.0bn by the end of 2018.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What was the size of the global marine freight market by value in 2011?
- What will be the size of the global marine freight market in 2016?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global marine freight market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global marine freight market?
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