Marine Fuel Injection System Market to Witness Contraction, as Uncertainty Looms Following Global Coronavirus Outbreak

The global marine fuel injection market, according to the recent report by Future Market Insights, has witnessed moderate growth due to steady expansion of vessel fleets and increase in global maritime tourism in the past few years. And with the demand for fuel efficiency and high pressure fuel injectors globally, this trend is likely to stay the same during the forecast period, with the market growing at a modest pace of approximately 3%.



Impact of Maritime Tourism on the Marine Fuel Injection System Market



There has been a rise in the global demand for ships and other marine vessels in recent years due to the growing consumer interest in maritime tourism. This includes the surge in popularity of recreational water sports, which directly positively impacts the growth and expansion of the global marine fuel injection system market. This comes on the back of increasing disposable income of consumers, leading to growth in tourism in general.



This interest in maritime tourism has led to the demand for improved fuel combustion efficiency of the engine and high injection pressure to reduce the wear and tear of property. However, the increased fuel injection pressure also results in the rise of stress applied on the fuel injector as well, to increase their rate of replacement and reconditioning. This is considered a key factor in contributing to the growth of the marine fuel injection system market.



Regional Markets within the Global Scenario



The impact of the surge in building and infrastructure activities globally in recent years, has also percolated into the shipping industry. This is particularly significant in the regional markets in Asia where China in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan region and Japan there has been slow but steady growth in ship building. Japan is expected to hold a significant value and volume share in the overall market revenue in the upcoming years.

And although in parts of South Asia there has been a slowing of business due to overcapacity, the overall landscape is expected to expand at a healthy rate in the foreseeable future during the forecast period. Developed markets in Western Europe however, is estimated to continue to be a prominent market in the global marine fuel injection systems landscape.



International Trade and Transportation and the Future of the Market



Within international trade and transportation, shipping has traditionally been the most cost effective and viable for most goods. And with sea transport accounting for a maximum of the overseas trade globally, the demand for ships has been on a rise. Rapid technological advances are also key factors contributing to this increase in international trade, which is in turn expected to drive the growth of the global marine fuel injection system market.



Manufacturers in the marine fuel injection system landscape are looking to capitalise on these underlying trends, by expanding and improving their product range with more efficient products. They are focusing on innovation and strategy to gain and maintain a prominent geographical presence in the global market landscape.

