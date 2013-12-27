Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Marine Gensets market in the APAC region to grow at a CAGR of 7.03 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for commercial vessels. The Marine Gensets market in the APAC region has also been witnessing the emerging demand for hybrid gensets. However, the need for continuous maintenance and support could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Marine Gensets Market in the APAC Region 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers North Asia, Southeast Asia, and the ANZ region. It also covers the Marine Gensets market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space are Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Kohler Co., and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are ABB Ltd., Detroit Tools, GE Co., Generac Holdings Inc., Siemens AG, Yanmar Co. Ltd., Daihatsu Motor Co. Ltd., and Yamaha Corp.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

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